Rehab scheme in five Tamil Nadu districts to empower destitute women

COIMBATORE: In an effort to integrate destitute people recovering from mental disorders into society, the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled has planned to launch a rehabilitation scheme ‘Home Again’ as a pilot programme in five districts. In Coimbatore, the scheme will benefit eight destitute women who have been residing in homes run by NGOs for over a year and recovered from mental illnesses.

The ‘Home Again’ scheme was introduced in a 2023 assembly session during discussions on demand for grants. It is designed to assist mentally ill destitute people who have recovered. In Coimbatore, the department has specifically chosen eight women beneficiaries-seven from a home at Mettupalayam and one from another home at Kinathukkadavu. The home at Mettupalayam, run by an NGO ‘Helping Hearts’, has been working with officials to implement rehabilitation measures for such women.

M Ganesh from Helping Hearts said, “A large number of homeless people with mental illnesses are admitted to NGOs across the state. While many get better through regular treatment and therapy, they are often unable to leave owing to poverty. Post recovery, they continue to feel helpless due to socio-psychological factors.

To address this, the state government initiated the ‘Home Again’ scheme. This programme gives people a chance to reside in rented, shared housing after recovery.” Four beneficiaries will live in two rented houses in Mettupalayam, with the department providing financial assistance for their rent and other expenses, including medical care, he said. The NGO will also offer them caretakers, to assist them in their daily lives.

In addition to the government’s initiative, the NGO with support from the department, is working to make women beneficiaries self-employed by establishing two Aavin parlours for them in Mettupalayam.

“Integrating into society is a significant challenge and the state government has taken steps for this. Meanwhile, we are also working to enable them to become self-employed.

The differently-abled welfare department has a scheme for beneficiaries to operate Aavin parlours, allowing the eight beneficiaries to manage two parlours in Mettupalayam. Aavin will supply the necessary material, and a CSR initiative from Sumangali Jewellers will take care of infrastructure and interior design of the parlours. Works are in full swing.

Once they start earning, they will be able to manage the business and gain confidence to lead respectful lives in the society. We hope these two projects will provide a fresh start to their lives,” Ganesh said. The opening of Aavin parlours and inauguration of the ’ scheme have been scheduled for December 3 - International Day of Persons with Disabilities. S Chandra Mohan, the differently-abled welfare officer for the district, told TNIE that the programme will be launched in five districts for a duration of four months (December through March) as a pilot project.