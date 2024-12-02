Touchdown video: Airline calls it a safety manoeuvre

CHENNAI: After a video of an IndiGo Airlines flight attempting a go-around at the Chennai airport went viral, the airline on Sunday said the cockpit crew, due to adverse weather conditions, executed the procedure in accordance with the established safety protocols. A go-around is initiated when a safe landing cannot be achieved.

The video showed the flight – 6E683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai – suddenly aborting the landing after a touchdown attempt failed owing to heavy crosswinds on Saturday. Due to rain and gusty winds, the Chennai airport closed its operations later that day.

The flight was later diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, where it landed safely. However, the incident sparked criticism against the Chennai airport for allowing the flight to land amid such weather conditions.

In a statement, IndiGo Airlines said the go-around is a standard and safe manoeuvre, and their pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism.

When contacted by TNIE, sources at the Chennai airport refused to comment.