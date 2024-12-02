Wild boar menace: Dharmapuri farmers want forest department to prevent intrusions

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the Palacode forest department to take steps to curb wild boars from intruding into farmlands and laying waste on crops.

Over the past 30 days, farmers in Chennappankottai, Belrampatti, Panchapalli, Mahendramangalam and Thirumalvadi have been facing an increase in human-wildlife conflict as wild boars have been raiding local sugarcane, ragi, maize and tomato fields in the area.

Speaking to TNIE, K Muniappan from Chennappankottai said, “For over a month, our crops are being raided by wild boars. Our livelihood has been affected. We had filed a petition with the forest department to curb wild boar population, but to no avail. I have lost over two acres of maize, which will make it difficult for me to feed my cattle in the coming months.”

Another farmer, R Senthil from Belrampatti said, “We cannot plant maize, sugarcane, groundnuts, tomatoes or tapioca as these will be consumed by wild boars, elephants, peacocks and other wildlife. As we do not have sufficient water to undertake cultivation of other crops, we are forced to rely on compensation from farmers, which is also meagre. Had the crops been harvested, we would have earned a lot, but now we have to make do with the compensation provided.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the forest department they said that they respond to all calls involving human-animal conflict and take it seriously.

“Regarding compensation, farmers can file a petition with us and we would assess damages and provide fair compensation,” the forest officials added.