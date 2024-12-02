Will ask centre to send team to assess damage by Cyclone Fengal, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the state government will request the union government to send a team to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu, especially in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu districts.

The chief minister added that the damage can be assessed only after the rains subside. “Rains continue in many districts. Only after the rains stop, the government can provide relief assistance to the people affected. Also, an assessment of crop damage will be done after the rainwater recedes. On Monday, we will have a meeting with officials concerned. After the meeting, a detailed memorandum will be sent to the government of India,” Stalin said.

When pointed out that the centre failed to provide sufficient funds earlier, the CM said, “Let us be positive about it this time. If the GoI fails to give any funds, the state government will cope with the situation as it did in the past.”

Stalin was responding to queries after reviewing the ongoing relief and rescue operations from the state emergency operations centre here. “On Sunday also, heavy rains are expected in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts. The collectors in these districts have been asked to be prepared for any eventuality,” he said.

“As far as Villupuram is concerned, unprecedented rainfall has been recorded there - the situation is being monitored constantly. In the last 24 hours, Mayilam in the district received 49cm of rainfall while Nemmeli got 46cm of rain. Vanur received 46cm of rain,” he added.

He said that Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin has been deputed to coordinate the relief and rescue operations in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts. Ministers SS Sivasankar, V Senthil Balaji, and K Ponmudy will coordinate in Villpuram, while ministers MRK Panneerselvam and CV Ganesan are in Cuddalore.

The CM said Chennai was mostly free of inundation as precautionary steps and desilting of waterways were done in advance. In North Chennai, motor pumps were used to evacuate rainwater and in some areas the work is still on. Of the 22 subways in Chennai, traffic flow has been normalised in 21. In Ganesapuram subway alone, traffic has been suspended since flyover works are going on. A total of 1,018 people have been given shelter in 32 relief camps in Chennai and all basic amenities have been provided to them.