50 cm rainfall batters Uthangarai in Tamil Nadu's Krishangiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: Heavy rain pounded Krishangiri district on Sunday, with Uthangarai taluk registering a maximum of 503 mm of rainfall. The district has been witnessing rain since Saturday due to the cyclone.

According to DEOC data, Krishnagiri district recorded a total rainfall of 1,952.70 mm with an average of 122.04 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Apart from Uthangarai, Pochampalli recorded 250 mm, Pambar dam 205 mm, and Barur 200.20 mm.

At 5 am on Monday, Pambar dam received an inflow of 15,000 cusecs and the outflow was 15,000 cusecs.

Water entered several houses, and people were shifted to relief centre. Vehicles parked on the roadside in Parasan lake bund near the Uthangarai bus stand were washed away for a few metres. The locals said over 30 vehicles, including cars and taxis were submerged.

Revenue department officials said that 1,314 people, including 501 males, 662 females and 151 children, were sheltered at seven relief centres in Uthangarai and Pochampalli taluks.

A revenue department official told TNIE that 77 houses were partially and fully damaged in Uthangarai and Pochampalli taluks. Over 12 cows, 19 goats, and about 6,000 chicken died. Apart from this, 143 small water ponds in the Uthangarai, Mathur and Kaveripattinam blocks were filled due to two-day rainfall.