BJP convenor H Raja sentenced to six-month jail terms in two separate cases in TN

CHENNAI: BJP state convenor H Raja has been sentenced to imprisonment of six months each in two separate cases, for his derogatory comments against DMK MP Kanimozhi and threatening to raze Periyar statues the way Communist leader Lenin’s was destroyed in Tripura.

Judge of the additional special court for cases relating to MP/MLAs G Jayavel pronounced the orders on Monday convicting and sentencing him in the cases registered by the Erode district police based on complaints from DMK and TPDK following his derogatory comments made through social media.

In 2018, Raja, in a post on Twitter, said that Periyar’s statues have to be pulled down. In another post, he insinuated that Kanimozhi was an ‘illegitimate child’ of the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi. Criticising reporters for posing questions to the governor, he asked whether they would pose questions to the leader (Karunanidhi) who had sent his “illegitimate child” to the Rajya Sabha.

The judge sentenced him to undergo a prison term of six months each and a total fine of Rs 3,000 on three counts of charges – provoking to cause riot, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and intending to insult the modesty of a woman – under sections 153, 504 and 509 of the IPC in connection with the case of derogatory remarks against Kanimozhi. Six months imprisonment each and a total fine of Rs 2,000 on two counts of charges under sections 153 and 504 of the IPC was handed down for his post on razing Periyar statues.