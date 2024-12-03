Carry out maintenance works at houses in Tsunami Colony urges residents

RAMANATHAPURAM: Seeking action towards carrying out maintenance works in the houses, which are in a dilapidated state in the Tsunami Colony in Thangachimadam, as many as 20 women from the colony submitted a petition with District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, during the weekly grievances meeting in Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Karunamoorthi, a fishermen leader from Rameswaram, said that the houses at the Tsunami colony in the Ariyankundu area were constructed by the state government 13 years ago. The houses are currently in a dilapidated state, giving a hard time for the people. The recent cloud burst in the area also added to the damage. Considering the welfare of the people, funds should be allotted to carry out maintenance works in the houses, he urged.

Karunamoorthi added that several fishermen are yet to receive houses in the Tsunami colony, and urged the state government to take action towards providing them with houses under the Kalaignar's Dream Home scheme.

Further, the villagers sought action to prevent accidents in the Rameswaram NH near Thangachimadam as the area witnessed frequent accidents. As many as 20 women, along with CITU cadre, submitted a petition in this regard, and the district collector assured to take action.

Later in the day, several music aspirants submitted a petition urging the administration to reopen the Government Music College in Ramanathapuram, which was closed years back, stating that the students have to travel to other districts to enrol in music colleges.

Also, 70 special grade teachers submitted a petition with the collector urging the Tamil Nadu government to take action towards job confirmation. Over 307 petitions were submitted during the grievances meeting.