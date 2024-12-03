Chennai-Tiruchy highway flooded, motorists take a detour of 25 km

CHENNAI: Road transportation on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway has been severely affected due to flooding and damage caused by heavy rains. Multiple stretches between Chengalpattu and Athur toll plazas that run through Villupuram district have been inundated, forcing vehicles to take detour of 20 to 25 kilometres in multiple places.

This has resulted in increased travel time for TNSTC and SETC buses operating from Kilambakkam KCBT to Tiruchy and other places, with delays ranging from two to three hours.

A senior SETC official said while buses faced low patronage though it was a working day, no service was cancelled. “Villupuram district police have diverted buses as the Thenpennai river overflowed on to the highway. Detours were unavoidable on the Chennai-Trichy route. Long-distance services to Madurai, Tirunelveli, and other destinations are running as usual,” the official added.

Officials from TNSTC Villupuram explained that sections of the national highway were closed due to knee-deep water, making transportation dangerous.

“Buses were rerouted at three points, leading to delays even for ordinary town buses.” The bus service to Puducherry via Tindivanam was delayed, with some rerouted along the East Coast Road.

Private vehicles, including cars and trucks, also faced huge inconveniences due to the diversion of traffic on to narrow roads. Meanwhile, bus services to Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts from Chennai experienced delays as certain roads were submerged by rainwater in multiple places.

EB bill payment deadline extended to Dec 10

Chennai: In the wake of Fengal, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced an extension for electricity bill payment in six districts. According to a press release from Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, consumers in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri, who were required to pay their electricity bills or pending dues now have time until December 10, 2024. The minister clarified that no penalty would be levied for payments made within the extended period. Earlier, a similar extension was granted for consumers in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. The decision aims to provide relief to affected consumers in cyclone-hit areas, ensuring uninterrupted power. ENS