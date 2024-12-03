Death of 18-year-old conch diver sparks row over use of compressors, purse seine nets in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: An 18-year-old conch diver died underwater off the Vembar coast on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mugilan, son of Ayyappan of Nalupanai near Thangachimadam.

Sources said the incident happened when he was using a compressor for breathing while collecting chanks. His co-workers rescued him from around 30 feet underwater.

Mugilan was already bleeding from his nose and ears when lifted onto the boat. He was admitted to a primary health centre in Vembar and subsequently referred to Vilathikulam government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Vembar coastal security group police have filed a case and further investigation is underway.

The youth's death has revived the demand for imposing a ban on the use of compressors for any kind of fishing. Over 100 residents of fishing hamlets between Vembar and Periyathalai gathered at the collectorate on Monday and urged the district collector to immediately ban the use of compressors, which are largely used for fishing squids and chanks.

They also sought action against a section of fishermen using purse seine nets for fishing. Recently, a few fishermen belonging to Vembar were arrested by Ramanathapuram fisheries authorities for using purse seine nets.

Fishermen leader Dr Gayes said that the use of purse seine nets is already banned, but many still continue to use it. Besides, using a compressor to breathe underwater is dangerous and the fishermen are using it without knowing its harmful effects on their health, he said and added that the officials are remaining a mute spectator to the illegal methods of fishing.