Houses, farms under water as record rain hits north, west Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The record rainfall, unseen in the past two decades, which pounded Puducherry, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in north Tamil Nadu and Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in the west over the last two days blocked access to several villages and residential colonies, inundated thousands of acres of crops and stranded hundreds of passengers as rail and road traffic was hit.

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Monday, Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district received 50cm rainfall, Kedar in Villupuram clocked 42cm, and Harur in Dharmapuri recorded 33cm. Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai had recorded 16cm each.

Vehicles and roads were submerged in several parts of Villupuram and Cuddalore. Traffic was temporarily stopped on the Chennai-Tiruchy national highway. With water rising on an arterial bridge between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, Southern Railway on Monday suspended operations on the stretch.

Rains to continue in interior TN districts with reduced intensity

According to experts, the intense rainfall was primarily due to the cyclone’s trajectory which brought it close to the northern parts of Tamil Nadu before it weakened gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area.

As cyclone Fengal moved inland, it carried a massive amount of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Krishnagiri, situated along the cyclone’s path, experienced concentrated rain due to the interaction of the cyclone’s winds with the region’s topography, amplifying precipitation.