Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu to consider plea to renovate Tipu Sultan's manimandapam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to consider and pass orders on a plea seeking a direction to renovate, and ensure proper maintenance of Tipu Sultan's manimandapam in Dindigul district.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete was hearing a plea filed by A Sheik Burid Oli of Natham in Dindigul district. According to the petitioner, Tipu Sultan was among the Indian rulers who defeated the British.

After demands to construct a manimandapam for Tipu Sultan, renowned for his military skills and efforts to modernise his kingdom, late chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced that a manimandapam would be built. It was inaugurated during the tenure of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2017.

The seven-year-old structure lacks maintenance and no repair work has been carried out so far. The paint has started to peel off and cracks have developed on the wall and the ground. There is also a risk of life loss as the building may collapse, he added in the petition.

