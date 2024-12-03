NHRC directs Tamil Nadu chief secretary to ensure basic amenities are provided to ex-Manjolai workers

TIRUNELVELI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to ensure that all basic amenities including water, electricity, medical facilities, education, transportation and rations distribution, are provided to the former Manjolai tea estate workers and instructed him to file an action taken report within six weeks. The commission gave the directions while hearing a case filed by Puthiya Tamilagam founder Dr K Krishnasamy on Monday.

The NHRC observed that their investigation team had found that the allegations levelled by the workers about disruption in provision of essential facilities such as food grains, dispensary, electricity, and public transport were true. "The commission has considered the findings of its investigation division and notices that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has maintained a "status quo," thereby halting evictions until the case was resolved.

Further, with regard to the matter of cancellation of VRS orders, issued by the BBTCL, and rehabilitation of the individual workers, the same are under consideration before the forest bench of the high court. However, the enquiry has ascertained facts of disruption/reduction of essential services, which in fact are basic human necessities essential to lead a dignified life," the commission said.

"The commission directs the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to look into the matter and ensure that all basic amenities including water, electricity, medical facilities, education, transportation, rations distribution, and other welfare schemes of the state and central governments be provided to all the workers/residents and their family members residing in the Singampatti/Manjolai Tea Estates Forest area. Action taken report in the matter should be presented before the commission within six weeks of this direction," it said.