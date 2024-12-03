Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announces Rs 210 crore for families affected by cyclone Fengal

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announced an assistance of Rs 5,000 to each family ration card holder in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the UT affected by cyclone Fengal.

Announcing the compensation on Monday, Rangasamy said the government will provide Rs 10,000 per damaged fishing boat, Rs 30,000 per hectare for damaged crops, Rs 40,000 for loss of cattle, Rs 20,000 for loss of calf, Rs 20,000 for completely damaged hut, Rs 10,000 for partially damaged huts, Rs 5 lakh each to the families of deceased. He said the relief, which will have an implication of Rs 210 crore on the exchequer, will be disbursed as soon as possible.

The cyclone caused widespread devastation, with four deaths reported, one person missing, and three injured. Crops in 10,000 hectares were damaged, while 50 boats wrecked. Fifteen huts were destroyed, 10 partially damaged, and livestock losses included four cows and 16 calves. The administration has sought interim relief of Rs 100 crore from the centre.