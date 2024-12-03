Tamil Nadu to move resolution in Assembly to cancel tungsten mining licence

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will move a resolution in the state Assembly on December 9 urging the union government to cancel the licence awarded to Hindustan Zinc Limited for tungsten mining in Madurai district and not to conduct an auction for issuing mining licences without the consent of the state government.

The state government’s decision assumes significance in the backdrop of the AIADMK and BJP accusing it of indulging in doublespeak on the tungsten mining issue. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has refuted the opposition’s claim noting that the DMK-led government had opposed the tungsten mining in Madurai district in October itself.

Speaker M Appavu released the Assembly’s monsoon session schedule at the secretariat and informed reporters about the resolution to be moved by the CM.

Following the House Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Appavu said the two-day session will commence on December 9.