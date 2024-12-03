Tamil Nadu to move resolution in Assembly to cancel tungsten mining licence

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will move a resolution in the state Assembly on December 9 urging the union government to cancel the licence awarded to Hindustan Zinc Limited for tungsten mining in Madurai district and not to conduct an auction for issuing mining licences without the consent of the state government.
The state government’s decision assumes significance in the backdrop of the AIADMK and BJP accusing it of indulging in doublespeak on the tungsten mining issue. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has refuted the opposition’s claim noting that the DMK-led government had opposed the tungsten mining in Madurai district in October itself.
Speaker M Appavu released the Assembly’s monsoon session schedule at the secretariat and informed reporters about the resolution to be moved by the CM.
Following the House Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, Appavu said the two-day session will commence on December 9.
On the same day, the House will condole the death of former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, industrialist Ratan Tata, former Chief of Army Gen. S Padmanabhan, Murasoli Selvam and others who passed away during the past few months.
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will move the demands for grants for additional expenditure for the current fiscal on December 10.
Talking to reporters after attending the BAC meeting, former AIADMK ministers S P Velumani and R B Udhayakumar said the party had requested the Speaker to conduct the monsoon session for at least 10 days. However, the request was turned down.
Recalling the DMK’s electoral promise to conduct Assembly sessions for 100 days every year, Velumani said, “It is doubtful whether the Assembly sat for a total of 100 days during the past three years.” He further said that only when the legislators raise people’s issues in the House, the officials would work accordingly at the constituency level.
“Opportunities were not given for the opposition members to raise issues in the Assembly. Just two days for the session is regrettable,” he added.