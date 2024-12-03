Trader electrocuted after touching illegal electric fence in farmland in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A 43-year-old trader died due to electrocution after coming in contact with an electric fence, while searching for his missing goat, at a farmland in Sembatti near Dindigul on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Kumar (43), a farmer from Old Kannivadi, was found dead by farm labourers on Sunday morning.



According to a police source, Kumar had bought several dozens of goats from the Sembatti Market a few days ago, as part of his business. On Saturday night, he noticed that one of the goats was missing from his farm, and went in search of the animal in the neighbourhood. Around midnight, he accidently touched an electric fence erected around a farmland in Dharmathupatti, and was electrocuted on the spot.



Upon information, the Kannivadi police registered a case, and investigation revealed that the owner of the farmland, one Muruganandam, had illegally erected the electric fence to chase away rabbits and other wild animals. After learning about the trader's death, Muruganandam went absconding, and is still at large. Meanwhile, the forest department has also initiated an inquiry into the incident, sources said.