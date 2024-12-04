Caste-based census needed for framing equitable policies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reiterated the need for a caste-based census, arguing that it was essential for devising equitable policies.

Addressing the third National Conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice, he underscored Tamil Nadu’s pioneering role in advancing social justice and called for its replication nationwide.

Stalin emphasised the importance of deepening the principles of social justice in India, advocating for constitutional amendments and legislative measures to empower marginalised communities.

Noting that social justice is the remedy to all forms of neglect, exclusion, and injustice, Stalin called for establishing social justice monitoring committees across the country, similar to the Tamil Nadu model, and urged the removal of the 50% reservation cap to allow states greater autonomy in implementing reservation policies.

“Article 340 of the Constitution defines social justice as aiding the socially and educationally disadvantaged. Reservation, as outlined in the first constitutional amendment, is a means to ensure this justice,” he said.

Highlighting the delay in implementing reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in union government departments, Stalin accused the BJP of undermining social justice initiatives. Criticising the saffron party’s handling of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Stalin claimed it was deliberately delayed by tying its implementation to the completion of census and delimitation.

The chief minister also called for reservation in judicial appointments and promotions for SCs, STs, and OBCs. Various national leaders, including Farooq Abdullah, Tejashwi Yadav, Brinda Karat, D Raja, and state leaders like K Veeramani, Vaiko, Thol Thirumavalavan, MH Jawahirullah and others spoke at the meeting.