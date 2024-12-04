CMCH pharmacists under pressure as footfall rises

COIMBATORE: Pharmacists working in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have raised concerns over their workload stating the staff strength has not been increased for nearly three decades in line with the increase in number of people visiting the facility.

They say a proposal was sent a few months ago to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME) requesting the sanctioning of 10 more pharmacists and 3 chief pharmacists to manage the workload. However, no action has been taken yet. Due to shortage of staff, pharmacists say they have to forgo their weekly off and when some take emergency leave, the additional workload falls on them.

CMCH is an important facility for health care services to people in western region. It has 14 pharmacies including one that is open on a 24x7 basis.

However, the hospital is struggling to manage the work of dispensing medicines because of staff shortage.

Currently, there are 24 pharmacists and two chief pharmacists who dispense medications to patients across more than 40 departments serving over 4,500 outpatients daily. Each pharmacy has one pharmacist who works from 7 am to 1 pm. The hospital’s 24-hour pharmacy employs three pharmacists who work on a shift basis. The remaining pharmacists are assigned to medical stores, which supply medications to both the pharmacies and inpatient wards.

A woman pharmacist said, “Approximately 5,000 people, including patients, visit the pharmacies daily. A certain percentage of patients obtain medicines from at least three pharmacies based on the treatments they underwent. Due to insufficient manpower, we manage the workload with the limited number of pharmacists available without taking any leave.”