Do not allow review of movies for first three days, says plea; Madras HC seeks reply

CHENNAI: Madras High Court ordered notice on Tuesday to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services and other authorities, along with YouTube, Google LLC, seeking a response on a petition to bar digital media platforms from reviewing new movies online within the first three days of release.

Claiming negative reviews affect films’ reputation and box office collection, the petitioner – Tamil Film Active Producers Association – sought directions to bar reviews during first three days. Justice S Sounthar refused to grant an interim stay and said film criticisms are part of the freedom of speech and expression that cannot be curtailed.

T Sivalingam, general secretary of the association, said in the petition that reviewers significantly influence the audience’s perception and industry trends.

The petitioners alleged people were being employed to spread negative review targeting a particular film due to business rivalry, leading to biased opinions among the audience even before the latter could watch the movie. They alleged a rise in the number of YouTube channels resorting to negative reviews, at times, using derogatory words with an intent to increase their subscriber base and views.

Such reviews leave the producers in the lurch when it comes to selling the movies to OTT platforms and television channels, added the film producers association.