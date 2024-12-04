NTK turmoil, DMK luring renegades

TIRUCHY: The recent churning within the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), wherein several functionaries, calling out its chief coordinator Seeman’s “autocratic” attitude, have called it quits, now has the ruling DMK and its ally, the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, rallying behind them in a bid to induct them into their fold.
While several NTK functionaries have severed ties with the party in the past as well, the recent months have witnessed a jump in instances of members across the state walking out alleging a lack of democracy.
“Seeman addresses NTK as ‘his’ party and expects all others to obey him without question. It is not his party in the first place as many of us jointly built it from scratch,” echo several of the members who have now dissociated themselves from the party, including C Vetrikumaran of Madurai and advocate R Prabhu of Tiruchy. NTK functionaries argue that the desertion by cadre was engineered by the DMK in a bid to weaken them. Established after the Eelam war in Sri Lanka, the NTK campaigned for the AIADMK in the 2011 Assembly election.
Standing on the Tamil nationalist plank, the party had been consistently attacking the DMK. Starting off with just 1.76% in the 2016 Assembly election, NTK's vote share rose to 8.19% in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It, however, is yet to win a seat both in the Assembly and parliamentary elections. With the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by actor Vijay, the NTK’s prospects have come under question.
After Vijay announced that he would accept both Tamil nationalism and Dravidam, Seeman started attacking him in his speeches, only for them to be countered by the actor’s fans on social media platforms. Seeman's meeting with actor Rajinikant further stirred the pot. The meeting has been served as proof by Dravidian supporters for their long-time charge that the NTK is a right-wing product aimed at crippling the DMK.
It is against this backdrop that the exit of cadre from the NTK and their joining other parties has gained significance. Coming under the banner of Tamizhar Oruginaippu Iyakkam, Vetrikumaran, Prabhu, Pugazhendhi Maran and other former NTK functionaries separately observed Maaveerar Naal in Tiruchy even as the NTK held a commemoration at Madurantakam near Chennai. "We have been approached by several parties but we have not taken a decision yet.
Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader and Panruti MLA T Velmurugan talked to us as well. As the first step, we are jointly commemorating Maaveerar Naal. We will decide on our next course of action after discussions with fellow former NTK functionaries from across the state," said Vetrikumaran. Meanwhile, MLA T Velumurugan told TNIE, "Many functionaries who opted out of NTK have shown interest in joining our party.
From protecting the natural resources of the state, demanding jobs for Tamils in all Union government offices and PSUs here to standing with the people of Parandur against the airport project, we have always been steadfast in our ideology.” Velmurugan added that he was planning a “grand event” next month to induct the former NTK cadre into his party. Its ally, the DMK, too, is wooing the NTK’s functionaries.
DMK student wing president R Rajiv Gandhi said, "A few days ago, NTK's former Coimbatore district secretary along with his supporters joined our party in the presence of Minister V Senthil Balaji. We have been reaching out to many such members in other districts who have split from the NTK.
My appeal is that they join us in fighting communalism and in upholding state rights." Meanwhile, rejecting it all as the DMK’s “gimmicks”, NTK youth wing organiser Idumbavanam Karthik said, "For every one person leaving our party, ten new ones are joining. Our party is growing with increased strength. The DMK is orchestrating everything that is happening now."