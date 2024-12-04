NTK turmoil, DMK luring renegades

TIRUCHY: The recent churning within the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), wherein several functionaries, calling out its chief coordinator Seeman’s “autocratic” attitude, have called it quits, now has the ruling DMK and its ally, the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, rallying behind them in a bid to induct them into their fold.

While several NTK functionaries have severed ties with the party in the past as well, the recent months have witnessed a jump in instances of members across the state walking out alleging a lack of democracy.

“Seeman addresses NTK as ‘his’ party and expects all others to obey him without question. It is not his party in the first place as many of us jointly built it from scratch,” echo several of the members who have now dissociated themselves from the party, including C Vetrikumaran of Madurai and advocate R Prabhu of Tiruchy. NTK functionaries argue that the desertion by cadre was engineered by the DMK in a bid to weaken them. Established after the Eelam war in Sri Lanka, the NTK campaigned for the AIADMK in the 2011 Assembly election.

Standing on the Tamil nationalist plank, the party had been consistently attacking the DMK. Starting off with just 1.76% in the 2016 Assembly election, NTK's vote share rose to 8.19% in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It, however, is yet to win a seat both in the Assembly and parliamentary elections. With the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam by actor Vijay, the NTK’s prospects have come under question.

After Vijay announced that he would accept both Tamil nationalism and Dravidam, Seeman started attacking him in his speeches, only for them to be countered by the actor’s fans on social media platforms. Seeman's meeting with actor Rajinikant further stirred the pot. The meeting has been served as proof by Dravidian supporters for their long-time charge that the NTK is a right-wing product aimed at crippling the DMK.