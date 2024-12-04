On court order, TN government tells prison department to put end to orderly system

CHENNAI: Complying with a recent high court order, the state government on Monday directed the prison authorities to abolish the orderly system in the residences of senior officials. The directions follow a previous G.O. barring the use of police personnel for similar purposes.

Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, in a statement, affirmed that the latest order is in accordance with the court directions. The Madras High Court, in a ruling on November 6, called for the complete abolition of the orderly system in prisons, building upon a policy already implemented in the police department.

The court had instructed the Director General of Police to ensure compliance with its interim order, which prohibits the deployment of uniformed personnel for personal or residential duties at police officials’ homes.