Patients lose patience as Alangulam government hospital faces severe shortage of doctors

TENKASI: The Alangulam Government Hospital (GH) is reeling under a critical shortage of doctors, leaving the patients in the lurch. Out of six sanctioned doctor posts, only two are currently filled, leading to long queues of outpatients and frequent referrals of inpatients to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).

The GH, upgraded from an Urban Primary Health Centre in 2017, serves nearly two lakh people. While surgeries were previously referred to TvMCH, the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shivram Gautaam, began performing procedures like tonsillectomy, tympanoplasty, and functional endoscopic sinus surgeries earlier last year, benefiting hundreds of underprivileged patients. However, his transfer to the Government District Headquarters Hospital 20 days ago brought surgical services at Alangulam GH to a halt.

Adding to the crisis, non-service PGs Dr Jagan (MS surgeon) and Dr Sushmitha (obstetrician-gynaecologist) completed their bond period and left last week. Ophthalmologist Dr Pirarthana left for higher studies on Tuesday, and the current CMO, Dr Esakkiraja (ophthalmologist), is on leave to prepare for an examination. This left only Dr Shivani on duty, with orthopaedist Dr Ravichandran deputed temporarily by the Joint Director (JD) of Health Services, Dr Premalatha. During TNIE's visit on Tuesday morning, over 250 outpatients thronged the hospital, but only one doctor was available to attend to them.