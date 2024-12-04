Patients lose patience as Alangulam government hospital faces severe shortage of doctors

TENKASI: The Alangulam Government Hospital (GH) is reeling under a critical shortage of doctors, leaving the patients in the lurch. Out of six sanctioned doctor posts, only two are currently filled, leading to long queues of outpatients and frequent referrals of inpatients to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH).
The GH, upgraded from an Urban Primary Health Centre in 2017, serves nearly two lakh people. While surgeries were previously referred to TvMCH, the former Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Shivram Gautaam, began performing procedures like tonsillectomy, tympanoplasty, and functional endoscopic sinus surgeries earlier last year, benefiting hundreds of underprivileged patients. However, his transfer to the Government District Headquarters Hospital 20 days ago brought surgical services at Alangulam GH to a halt.
Adding to the crisis, non-service PGs Dr Jagan (MS surgeon) and Dr Sushmitha (obstetrician-gynaecologist) completed their bond period and left last week. Ophthalmologist Dr Pirarthana left for higher studies on Tuesday, and the current CMO, Dr Esakkiraja (ophthalmologist), is on leave to prepare for an examination. This left only Dr Shivani on duty, with orthopaedist Dr Ravichandran deputed temporarily by the Joint Director (JD) of Health Services, Dr Premalatha. During TNIE's visit on Tuesday morning, over 250 outpatients thronged the hospital, but only one doctor was available to attend to them.
Meanwhile, patients highlighted recurring issues at the GH. "In August, a police constable hung a flex banner outside the hospital asking pregnant women not to visit, alleging improper treatment of his wife. Following this, Dr Sushmitha was posted here and began performing deliveries. However, her post is now vacant after just three months. In April 2022, residents and media persons jointly protested, demanding better facilities. The repeated protests did not yield any results," they said.
The issue of doctor shortage extends beyond Alangulam. Tenkasi (5), Kadayanallur (3), Sankarankovil (8), VK Puthur (1), Shengottai (1), Puliyangudi (1), Courtallam (1), and Sivagiri (6) GHs are also functioning with insufficient staff. JD Dr Premalatha herself often attends outpatients at Sivagiri GH to manage the overflow of patients. Speaking to TNIE, she said that the vacancies had been reported to her department head, and that they were expected to be filled in early 2025."