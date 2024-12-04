Seventeen trees to be relocated for flyover work on Mettupalayam Road

COIMBATORE: The highways department officials along with the district green committee have started work to trans locate over

20 trees on the Mettupalayam Road to facilitate construction of the Saibaba Colony flyover.

Nine pillars will come up on the Mettupalayam Road in front of the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market and Mettupalayam Road New Bus Terminus in the first phase of the project. Also, work will begin soon to build the ramp and service road.

In view of the work, officials decided to uproot and relocate several trees on the stretch. After receiving nod from the district administration and green committee, officials have begun shifting the trees.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the SH department in the Coimbatore division said, “We conducted a survey in 2023 and identified the number of trees that need to be uprooted for the flyover work.

A report was submitted to the district administration and the green committee and the nod was received for the works. A total of 24 trees on the stretch are to be uprooted. Of this, 17 trees will be shifted to a different place and replanted. The remaining seven trees will be chopped down.”