Three-month-old bridge washed away in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A high-level bridge connecting Akarampallipattu and Thondamanur villages across the Thenpennai River near Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai district was washed away on Monday. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 15.9 crore by the State Highways Department and inaugurated only three months ago.

Responding to allegations over poor construction quality, minister EV Velu said the bridge could not withstand the floodwater, which was four times the flood discharge capacity of 54,415 cusecs for which the structure was designed.

Due to the unprecedented rain, around two lakh cusecs of water had to be released from the Sathanur Dam. Velu said steps will be taken to rebuild the structure at the earliest.