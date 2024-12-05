2,194 hectares of farmland inundated in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A total of 2,194.8 hectares of farmland has been inundated due to the cyclone-induced rain in the district. Of this, crops on 641 hectares sustained over 33% damage, according to officials assessing the damage.

Since Monday, the agriculture department has been assessing the impact of the Fengal cyclone in all eight blocks across Dharmapuri district. Their initial assessment revealed that over 2,194.8 hectares of farmland where paddy, millets, oilseeds, pulses, cotton and paddy have been cultivated are inundated. Of this crop over 641 hectares sustained more than 33% damage.

The joint director of agriculture F Maria Ravi Jayakumar told TNIE “As far as crops are concerned, Paddy is the most affected. Harur, Morappur and Pappireddipatti blocks have recorded the most damage. As per our assessment, a total of 2,194.8 hectares is inundated and the status of these crops is currently unassessable.

This includes 1028.4 hectares of paddy, 358 hectares area of millets, 597 hectares of pulses, 44 hectares of oil seeds, 149.4 hectares of cotton, and 20 hectares of cotton. These areas will be assessed after the water is drained out.”

The official added, “As far as damage is concerned, a total of 641 hectares are damaged which includes 362.3 hectares of paddy, 51 hectares of millet, 190 hectares of pulses, 22 hectares of oil seeds, 14.4 hectares of cotton, 1.3 hectares of sugarcane.”

Deputy Director of Agriculture, V Gunasekaran said, “As per standing GO, the irrigated crops will be entitled to compensation of Rs 17,500 per hectare and rain-fed lands will be entitled to Rs 8,500 per hectare as part of the disaster relief. The assessment will end on Thursday. Apart from this farmers who have insured crops will also be compensated accordingly.”