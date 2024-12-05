Adani firm may win TNEB’s first bid for smart meters

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is likely to award the first package of the much-awaited smart metering project to Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), an Adani Group company, since it has emerged as the lowest bidder, according to highly placed sources in the board.

A report by AESL showed Tamil Nadu as one of its key target states for the project, with the highest number of meters to be installed among states and with the initial budgetary support under the Union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) expected to be around Rs 19,000 crore.

AESL has emerged as the L1 bidder in the first package of the project, which is in the financial bid opening stage as per the state government’s official website for tenders. Officials, however, said a final decision on the award of the contract is yet to be made.

TNEB floated tenders for the project in August 2023 in four packages, with each package covering different districts, to install a total of around three crore smart meters across the state under RDSS. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of sanctioned smart meters under the scheme. Each package will involve the installation of around 80 lakh meters.

Though the tenders were floated last year, there were delays in finalising the contract due to some legal hurdles. Officials, however, said the delay is prolonging further even after the legal issues were resolved.