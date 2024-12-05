Animal overpass project in Wavuthamalai threatened by quarrying activities

MADURAI: Even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Tamil Nadu’s first overpass for animals in the Wavuthamalai Reserve Forest area, the revenue department is granting licences for quarrying at Vanathai Karadu, putting the lives of wild animals at risk.
A 210-metre stretch of the 29.96km-long ring road from Vadipatti to Dindigul falls under the Wavuthamalai Reserve Forest. To mitigate the trespassing of animals on the stretch, the forest department decided to construct an overpass for the animals and clearance was obtained in June 2022.
Though these are no dangerous wild animals, there are many hares, bison, jackals, boars, and other reptiles.
NHAI's construction work is in progress and is likely to be completed within four months, and the entire road work will be completed by June 2025, an NHAI official told TNIE.
On the other side of the reserve, a hillock, 'Vanathi Karadu', is located in Kondayampatti.
An RTI document obtained by M Gnanasekar, a resident of Katchaikatti, revealed that permission for quarrying was provided to private players on July 27 and 31 and August 30, 2023, by the department of geology and mining. Currently, quarrying is under way, creating noise and air pollution.
Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation coordinator M Tamilthasan said the water from a natural spring (chunai) in ‘Vanathi Karadu’ is considered holy by the villagers and used at Kannimar temple and 'Karuppu temple located near the hillock.
"As per the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, no quarries should function within 500 metres distance of temples. Three persons died after a landslide at the quarry recently. People have often noticed wild animals such as boars being killed due to quarrying activities. It is concerning that a licence was issued for quarrying activities,” Tamilthasan said.
Further, a bird survey conducted by The American College documented 50 species of birds, including vultures, and many other animals.
In light of this, he requested Chief Minister M K Stalin and District Collector M S Sangeetha to intervene and stop quarrying activities and protect the area.
Deputy Director of Geology and Mining Gurusamy was unavailable for comment.