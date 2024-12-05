Animal overpass project in Wavuthamalai threatened by quarrying activities

MADURAI: Even as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Tamil Nadu’s first overpass for animals in the Wavuthamalai Reserve Forest area, the revenue department is granting licences for quarrying at Vanathai Karadu, putting the lives of wild animals at risk.

A 210-metre stretch of the 29.96km-long ring road from Vadipatti to Dindigul falls under the Wavuthamalai Reserve Forest. To mitigate the trespassing of animals on the stretch, the forest department decided to construct an overpass for the animals and clearance was obtained in June 2022.

Though these are no dangerous wild animals, there are many hares, bison, jackals, boars, and other reptiles.

NHAI's construction work is in progress and is likely to be completed within four months, and the entire road work will be completed by June 2025, an NHAI official told TNIE.

On the other side of the reserve, a hillock, 'Vanathi Karadu', is located in Kondayampatti.