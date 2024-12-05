Chennai man booked for assaulting infant son to avenge estranged wife

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu Town police booked a 31-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his two-and-a-half-year-old son in an attempt to get back at his wife. The man had recorded him hitting the child, and the video went viral on social media.

According to police sources, the suspect, Karthikeyan, has been residing with his mother, along with his infant son after his wife separated from him a few months ago. The wife allegedly began living with another man. But, Karthikeyan often asked her to return to him, leading to arguments.

On Saturday, he allegedly assaulted his son and recorded the video to get back at his wife. After the video went viral, Chengalpattu Child Welfare Committee officials and police went to the house and rescued the child. The child was sent for a medical check and is currently housed at a shelter.

When the police tried to arrest Karthikeyan, he allegedly tried to take the extreme step. He is under treatment at a government hospital and will be arrested after his condition improves, police said.