Chennai school under scrutiny for using students in smart insole test without parental consent

CHENNAI: Vana Vani Matriculation Higher Secondary School, located within IIT Madras campus, has come under scrutiny after students were allegedly used for testing smart insoles developed by the Centre of Excellence for Sports Science and Analytics, without prior parental consent. Following the incident, the principal of the school was replaced and faculty from IIT has received a warning, said a statement.

A fact-finding committee, formed by IIT-M, revealed that a preliminary study was conducted on August 19 at the school. The purpose of the study was to test the feasibility of a cost-effective smart insole created using commercially available items, it said.

Following reports that clinical trials were conducted on students, the committee clarified that “neither clinical trials nor any medical-related device trials were conducted. No medicines or stimulants were administered. The smart insole was placed inside students’ shoes to study walking ease for less than 10 minutes per student, with no direct contact with human body.”

The probe found that no invasive procedures were performed, nor were any liquids or solids given to the students during the study. The feasibility study was immediately halted the same day, August 19. The district education officer (private schools) called parent representatives and administration of the school for inquiry into the incident.