CM Stalin launches 79 projects worth Rs 1,383 crore under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who laid the foundation for 79 new projects worth Rs 1,383 crore under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam at an event held on Wall Tax Road in Chennai on Wednesday, said the preventive measures taken by the government had minimised losses due to Cyclone Fengal but certain political forces are trying to exploit people’s suffering for their gain.

Unlike the 2015 floods under the previous administration where Chennai was left submerged, the DMK government has taken decisive action.

They may continue their negative politics, but our focus is to serve the people, Stalin said. Relief measures are on in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and other districts that faced heavy rainfall and damage, the Chief Minister said.

Inaugurating 29 completed projects at the event held near Elephant Gate, the CM said, “Since the launch of the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam on March 14 with an allocation of Rs 2,096 crore for 87 projects, the scope of the scheme has expanded to cover various sectors encompassing 252 projects at a total estimated cost of Rs 6,309 crore. Currently, a total of 29 projects have been completed, and work will begin on 79 new projects valued at Rs 1,383 crore.”

These initiatives focus on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and housing while addressing critical needs such as clean drinking water, sewage management, and modernised treatment plants, he said.

Under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Rs 421 crore has been allocated for projects such as 700 new housing units on Wall Tax Road for Rs 129.50 crore and 776 housing units on Stanley Medical College Road at a cost of Rs 143.56 crore, police station at Nermai Nagar in Kolathur for Rs 36.50 crore and playgrounds in Villivakkam and Royapuram, along with the establishment of sports arena at Tondiarpet, at a cost of Rs 21 crore and upgradation of libraries at Jawahar Nagar and Periyar Nagar in Kolathur for Rs 4 crore, among others, he said.