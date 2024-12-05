Coimbatore DEO directs private schools to print helpline numbers in diaries, set up complaint boxes

COIMBATORE: District Educational Officer (DEO) for private schools Punitha Anthonyammal has directed principals of all private schools to print Childline and Tamil Nadu School education department helpline numbers 14417 on the index page of school diaries.

Anthonyammal told TNIE that they have been conducting a Pocso awareness programme for school authorities along with the district child protection officer. It has been completed in four blocks here.

In the meeting, they instructed school authorities not to hide Pocso-related complaints that are filed by students from concerned department officials and warned them that if they fail to do so, action would be taken against them with the help of the police.

She added, “As part of creating awareness among children, private schools have been instructed to print the Childline number 1098 and Tamil Nadu School education departments’ helpline number 14417 in school diaries used by students soon. Through this, students will be aware of the helpline numbers and can use it if they need it.”

She further said that private schools have also instructed to place a Manavar Manasu complaint box within the school campus.

“Inspections will be held regularly to see if the schools are following these norms or not. If we find deficiencies, action will be taken,” she warned.