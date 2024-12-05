Entomologists inspect fields in Madurai region after pest attacks

MADURAI: The lack of awareness about early detection and climatic conditions has caused bacterial and pest infestation of paddy and maize crops in Madurai district. In light of this, agriculture department officials, along with entomology experts, inspected the fields in Melur and Kallupatti blocks of Madurai.

Madurai district has been witnessing constant changes in climate, with changes in temperature and rain having a massive impact on the crops. Earlier in November, blast and pest infections were reported on paddy crops in Vadipatti block, which was prevented by the agriculture department after timely intervention. Now, several other issues have been reported in several villages, including Kuruthur, Meenakshipuram and Narasingapatti in Madurai east block areas, affecting the crops.

Balakrishnan, a farmer from Kuruthur village in Madurai told TNIE, “I have sowed about three different varieties (AMBAI 16, AMPT 1262 and other) of paddy across 40 acres. The 125-day crop has been facing severe issues right from the start. Saplings turn yellow and have failed to reach the maturing stage. Even if it reaches the mature stage, the total yield is less than 10%. This is the first time we have come across such bacterial infection of the crops.”