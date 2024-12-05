Floods cause bridge collapse on Puducherry-Cuddalore Highway

PUDUCHERRY: The 30-year-old bridge at Edayarpalayam on the Puducherry-Cuddalore Highway partially collapsed on Wednesday night due to severe flooding, leading to the closure of the road to traffic.

While two-wheelers are being allowed to use an adjoining older bridge over the rivulet, four-wheelers have been diverted through alternate routes via Kanniyakoil, Kirumampakkam, Villianur, and Puducherry to manage the disruption.

The collapse occurred after floodwater washed away the soil beneath the ramp connecting the bridge to the approach road. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, who visited the site, told TNIE. Following an inspection by PWD engineers, the main structure of the bridge was deemed intact. Reconstruction of the damaged ramp has begun, using concrete and RCC structures to ensure stability, the minister added.

The PWDs assured that efforts are underway to restore the road to normalcy at the earliest while urging commuters to adhere to the diversions and exercise caution.

Meanwhile police have been posted to divert the commuters approaching the bridge.