Grievances flood CM Rangasamy's meet with people affected by cyclone Fengal

PUDUCHERRY: The people in rural areas brought their grievances to Chief Minister N Rangasamy when he visited T N Palayam, Abhishekappakkam, Bahur, Karayambuthur, Manamedu, Pandacholanallur, and Nettappakkam on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by heavy rains triggered by cyclone Fengal.

The overflow of the Thenpennair and Sankarabarani rivers resulted in severe flooding, displacing residents and inundating homes and farmlands.

The CM visited the canals, submerged houses, farmlands and relief camps, where he consoled people who sustained major losses owing to the deluge. The women complained to Rangasamy that prior intimation about the release of water from the dams could have mitigated the crisis.

“We woke up to flooded houses. Though we were shifted to relief camps, we still have to remain in wet clothes as we don't have a change of clothes here," one of the women said.

Another woman told him that food was not regularly distributed in all the relief centres. Other occupants of the centre too presented the CM with a list of grievances, including the strengthening of banks of canals. In response, Rangasamy assured them of addressing the issues. He also directed officials present at the spot to take appropriate action. He also signed and forwarded a petition submitted by the women, to an official after making some remarks on the paper.

Even though the floodwater has started to recede, most farmlands remain submerged. The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to take immediate steps to drain the floodwater and provide relief to the affected people.

Meanwhile, the people in some relief camps in Bahour constituency have begun to return home. Bahour MLA R Senthil Kumar said the water has begun to recede from near houses and people now want to save their gadgets and documents. Power is yet to be restored in some areas like Utchimedu, he added.