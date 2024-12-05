Madras University faculty protest inadequate Rs 7.59 crore block grant amid financial crisis

CHENNAI: Faculty members and academicians of the University of Madras (UoM) are aggrieved that the institution, which is in a deep financial crisis, has been sanctioned a mere 7.59 crore as a block grant from the higher education department.

The university presented a deficit budget of Rs 132.33 crore for 2024-25 and is in urgent need of funds to pay salaries and pensions.

“It is intriguing and disappointing to note that Madras University has been sanctioned a block grant of a mere Rs 7.59 crore, which is one-third of the grant provided to Bharathidasan University (Rs 21.45 crore) and Bharathiar University (Rs 19.64 crore).

Thiruvalluvar University has been granted Rs 11.7 crore and has benefitted more than UoM. These universities were established way after UoM. This is unfair and the basis on which this allocation has been made should be divulged,” said a senior professor of the university.

Currently, UoM is managing majority of its expenses through the revenue earned by its Institute of Distance Education (IDE) and from the interests it receives from its corpus funds.

“Just because the Madras University has corpus funds available due to its prudent financial management in yesteryears, it does not justify a reduction in its block grant allocation,” said a faculty member of the university.