Medical staff at TN government hospital treat patient using flashlight after power outage

SIVAGANGA: Medical staff at the Manamadurai government hospital treated a patient under a phone’s flashlight following a power outage, late on Tuesday. A video of the incident also went viral on social media platforms.

As per sources, Balamurugan of Keelapasali village was taken to the hospital with cut injuries, and as the staff were suturing the wound, there was a power outage. The staff used the light from their mobile phones and after first aid, Balamurugan was referred to Sivaganga GH.

Residents, however, alleged that since there is a shortage of staff at the Manamadurai GH, there was a delay in turning on the backup power generator. Action should be taken to recruit more staff, they said.

Official sources said actions are being taken to depute staff to prevent such issues.