Pay ward at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital remains closed due to lack of infrastructure

TIRUNELVELI: The pay ward set up in a renovated building at an outlay of Rs 1.10 crore and inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on November 17 has not started functioning in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). This facility on the first floor of the old nurses' hostel also lacks a ramp and lift for patients.

During his visit to Tirunelveli for the inauguration of a private hospital, Subramanian inaugurated the pay ward at TvMCH. The ward features 18 to 23 private rooms equipped with amenities like sofas, single cots, television, water heaters, and attached bathrooms.

Charges for the rooms are Rs 1,000 per day for single occupancy, Rs 1,500 for two occupants, and Rs 2,000 for four occupants. Additionally, Tamil Nadu's first-of-its-kind 'Pink Zone' was inaugurated by the minister on the ground floor of the pay ward. Built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, it includes five rooms designed for doctors, nurses, staff, and students with various amenities. However, both pay ward and the 'Pink Zone' have not started functioning and remains locked by the TvMCH administration.

Some doctors already question the lack of essential infrastructure in the pay ward. "The inauguration of these facilities was rushed due to the minister's sudden plan to visit Tirunelveli, primarily to open a private hospital near the new bus stand. These facilities were set up in the old nurses' hostel, but they should have been inaugurated only after constructing a ramp and lift. If patients are admitted, how will they reach the first floor without proper access? Moreover, the 'Pink Zone', meant for health staff to rest, has been locked without any valid reason. Electrical appliances like televisions and water heaters, if left unused, may deteriorate," a doctor said on the condition of anonymity.

No taker for the pay ward?

When contacted by TNIE, hospital Dean C Revathy Balan said the pay ward has remained locked as no patients have approached the administration for admission.

"As of now, we plan to admit only those patients who can use the stairs. We are going to construct a ramp and capsule lift soon. The 'Pink Zone' has been locked because we need to make some alterations in the rooms," she said.