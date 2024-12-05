Relief materials distributed to 1.6K cyclone-affected families: TN agriculture minister

VILLUPURAM: Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday distributed relief materials to 1,600 families affected by cyclone Fengal. The relief materials including mats, blankets, clothes, bread, biscuits, groceries, and rice were provided at relief centres in Manjakuppam private wedding hall, Villvarayanatham, and Kanganankuppam under Cuddalore Corporation and Panchayat Union.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, “As many as 73 medical camps have been set-up benefiting 11,555 people. Clean-up operations are underway in flood-hit areas, including roads, schools, and residential neighbourhood. Stagnant floodwater is being pumped out continuously using motor pumps.”

He added that a mosquito control initiative using drones to spray insecticides over large areas was launched on Wednesday at Villvarayanatham. Earlier in the day, the minister held a review meeting at the Cuddalore Tourism Complex to assess the progress of relief and rescue operations.

The meeting was attended by Special Monitoring Officer and Additional Chief Secretary for Rural Development Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Road Development Project Director and District Monitoring Officer CA Raman, and District Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar.

Collector inspects flood-affected areas

District Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar conducted an inspection of flood-affected areas caused by the South Pennai River on Wednesday. He visited Kurinji Nagar, Kumarappa Nagar, Unnamalai Reddy Savadi, and Mel Alinjipattu, which were among the severely impacted locations.

Addressing the media, the collector said, “Floodwaters have impacted 40 village panchayats, covering 66 hamlets in Cuddalore Panchayat Union, 57 hamlets in Annagramam Panchayat Union, and 28 hamlets in Panruti Panchayat Union. A total of 2,045 workers participated in cleaning efforts across 151 locations. 361 kg of bleaching powder was sprayed, and 159 overhead water tanks were cleaned. Electricity supply was restored in 154 villages.”

The collector instructed officials to ensure essential services such as clean drinking water, power restoration, and sanitation facilities provided to the public.