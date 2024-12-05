Several trees uprooted, man-made lake damaged in Auroville due to cyclone Fengal

VILLUPURAM: Several trees were uprooted and portion of Mathri Mandir Lake, a man-made lake, was damaged in Auroville due to cyclone Fengal.

Auroville, spanning approximately 4,000 acres, is divided into three zones: the Peace Zone, residential and small-scale industrial areas, and the Green Belt, which focuses on afforestation, organic farming, and sustainable initiatives. The Green Belt is a centre for education, research, and volunteer work, attracting numerous visitors daily.

Sources from Auroville said, the cyclone caused significant disruption but did not result in widespread damage. “Most of the destruction involved uprooted foreign plants and roadside debris. Non-native tree species, such as the pencil tree and kaya tree, were severely affected, while indigenous plants sustained only broken branches,” a source said. Structural damage was reported at the Mathri Mandir Lake, where sections of the lake’s structure were broken, allowing rainwater to flow out. Immediate repair work has been initiated to address these issues.

Though the damage caused by the cyclone was less severe than that caused by cyclone Thane in 2011, key areas such as the Green Belt, roads, and lake structures were impacted.

“The immediate focus is on clearing debris, re-planting affected non-native trees and road surfaces. Quick action is required to restore affected areas and uphold Auroville’s sustainability vision,” said a representative of the Auroville Foundation. The clean-up operations include removing foreign plant debris, clearing road obstructions, replanting native trees, and repairing damaged sections of the Mathri Mandir Lake.