Two dead, 33 fall sick in Pallavaram Cantonment area due to alleged water contamination

CHENNAI: Two residents died and 33 others fell ill due to suspected water contamination in the Pallavaram Cantonment and nearby areas on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Thiruveethi (54), a temporary resident of Kamaraj Nagar originally from Mangadu, and M Mohanarangam (43) of Mariyamman Koil Street, Pallavaram.

Hospital sources said that residents of Pallavaram Cantonment, Malaimedu, and Kamaraj Nagar presented with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea late Wednesday night.

Doctors said that the symptoms were consistent with both food poisoning and water contamination and the reason for deaths can be ascertained only after the post mortem.