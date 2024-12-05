Villupuram struggles to recover as Cyclone Fengal claim 14 lives, displace over 20,000

VILLUPURAM: The district is limping back to normalcy, as the floodwaters, caused by cyclone Fengal and the accompanying torrential rain over the last four days, has receded in most of the places.
According to an official release, as many as 20,625 people have been sheltered in 105 relief centres across the district. Heavy rains have claimed 14 lives across the district, including six in Vikravandi, two in Thiruvennainallur, five in Villupuram and one in Vanur.
In a coordinated effort, relief materials from districts across Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Chennai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore have been dispatched to aid flood-affected people in Villupuram. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Food and Consumer Protection Dr J Radhakrishnan, and Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department Dr K Manivasan, inspected the distribution of relief materials at the Villupuram collectorate complex on Wednesday.
Relief items that were distributed included rice, milk packets, bottled water, grocery kits, blankets, and sanitary items. Officials have prioritised prompt distribution to ensure that relief reaches even the remotest areas efficiently, said the release.
The cyclone has wreaked havoc in Thiruvennainallur taluk, particularly in Yemappur, Arakandanallur and Devanur villages, where houses, roads, electric poles, livestock, and agricultural fields have sustained extensive damage. Hundreds of people in Thiruvennainallur block staged a protest and dismantled the banners of minister K Ponmudy in protest against the alleged lack of relief supplied to the rain and flood hit areas in the block. The protest was withdrawn after revenue officials held talks with the people.
Villupuram Collector C Palani visited Yemappur village to assess the extent of the damage and understand the immediate needs of the residents. During his inspection, he emphasised the urgency of rescue operations and swift restoration of essential services, including drinking water, electricity, and road access. In addition, the collector ordered the distribution of essential supplies such as food, clothing, and school materials to help families rebuild their lives.
Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a substantial increase in financial relief. Speaking to reporters in Villupuram, CPM central committee member U Vasuki criticised the state government’s announced relief of Rs 2,000 per family as inadequate, demanding that each affected family should receive Rs 10,000. She also urged the government to offer interest-free loans to help families rebuild their lives, suggesting that these loans be recovered gradually once normalcy is restored.
The party also welcomed the state government’s request for Rs 2,000 crore in flood relief assistance from the Union government. However, the party criticised the Union government for failing to proactively support states during such disasters, urging it to allocate funds without delay.
Officials said electricity restoration is under way, with 70% of problems already addressed by over 900 workers brought in from other districts. Full restoration is expected in two days.
CM MK Stalin announced `5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Special camps will provide replacement schoolbooks and certificates for students. Additionally, the damaged houses will get compensation based on extent of damge to the structures, said minister of forests, K Ponmudy.