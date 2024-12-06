Damaged tracks, poor infrastructure create hurdles for athletes at Vellore district sports complex

VELLORE: The Vellore District Sports Complex in Katpadi is struggling with serious maintenance and security issues, primarily due to the absence of a compound wall. The lack of a boundary has led to frequent misuse of the facility, with vehicles entering the premises and causing significant damage to the tracks. Additionally, athletes are forced to practice on the mud track in the absence of a proper synthetic track. These problems are creating challenges and disrupting the training schedules of the athletes.

According to official sources, the outdoor stadium, inaugurated in 2022, has eight 400-metre athletic training tracks. The indoor stadium houses courts for basketball, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, kabaddi, and football, along with a gym and facilities for javelin throw. However, the lack of proper maintenance and security has severely hindered the facility’s potential to serve as a hub for sports development.

“The outdoor stadium lacks synthetic turf. We are practising on sand, which is manageable during summer, but in the rainy season, it becomes tough. The tracks turn muddy and are not cleaned properly. The absence of a compound wall leads to the parking of vehicles, further damaging the field. Practising on such damaged grounds is a real challenge,” an athlete told TNIE.

The national-level athletes training for the 400-metre run shared similar concerns, stating they can only use the facility for warm-ups due to its poor condition. “I am preparing for national-level competitions, but during the rainy season, the ground becomes unusable. The absence of a compound wall makes it worse allowing miscreants to gather here at night to consume alcohol. Better maintenance and security are urgently required,” another athlete said.

The athletes also pointed out the lack of facilities in the restroom. When contacted, Vellore District Sports Officer Balamurugan told TNIE, “We have requested a budget allocation of `3.5 crore for the construction of a compound wall. Additionally, the outdoor stadium track will be ready soon.”