Edappadi, OPS, Sasikala pay tributes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expelled leader O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran paid homage to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her eighth death anniversary on Thursday.

They visited her memorial, paid floral tributes and took pledges to bring back ‘Amma’s rule’ in the state. Palaniswami read out the pledge recalling the “glories of Jayalalithaa”. “Let us expose the pseudo-Dravidian model government led by CM MK Stalin and his family members,” Palaniswami said in one of the pledges.

Buoyed by the Madras High Court verdict on Wednesday directing the ECI to decide on freezing the Two Leaves symbol until the civil suits regarding the party’s organisational elections are disposed of, Panneerselvam said, “The Two Leaves symbol will come to the hands of the AIADMK cadre very soon.”

Dhinakaran took a dig at Palaniswami without naming him. He said the party which was nurtured by MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa is now in the grip of certain ‘selfish forces’. Sasikala spoke against the DMK government for its ‘anti-people’ policies.