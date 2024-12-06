Helmet sales spike after Vellore traffic police begin strict enforcement of rules

VELLORE: Motorcycle helmet sales in the city have witnessed an unforeseen spike in the last few days, a direct consequence of the Vellore traffic police strictly enforcing the helmet rules since the beginning of the month and imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000 on motorists riding without helmets. Helmet shops have begun prominently advertising their businesses, with the police saying at least 20 new shops have sprung up across the city to cater to the demand.

In front of one such shop on Thottapalayam Road, the owners have set up a separate stall for helmets outside their premises. With an increase in footfall, there's no space inside, said staff member J Nirmala, adding the stall helps with more visibility. "Around 50 helmets are sold daily from the stall, with more sales happening inside. A lot of people are buying [helmets] to avoid the penalty," she added.

Hearing about the stricter enforcement, a wholesale helmet dealer from Chennai, M Shahinsha, has opened a shop on Bengaluru Road. He said, “Sales are good. I plan to keep the shop here permanently. Most people prefer branded helmets." However, some customers are still hesitant about using helmets. One consumer at Shahinsha’s shop expressed concerns about hearing vehicle horns and obstructions to peripheral vision while wearing helmets. The shopkeeper reassured the person, explaining helmets do not impair hearing and that side mirrors help with visibility. “They just need time to adjust,” he added.