Kodanad murder case: Madras High Court allows examination of EPS, Sasikala as defence witnesses

Mystery has been shrouding the heist cum murder ever since it occurred on the night of April 23, 2017, a year after the demise of Jayalalithaa.

A group of ten persons was alleged to have barged into the bungalow, which once served as the summer retreat for Jayalalithaa, and made off with certain valuables after murdering a security guard, Om Bahadur.

C Kanagaraj, a former driver of the late CM, was held as the prime accused and alleged to have employed a gang of ten persons- Sayan, Manoj, Deepu, Jamsheer Ali, Satheesan, Bijin, Udhartan, Santhosh Sami, Manoj PC and Jithin Joy- from Kerala for committing the offence.

Subsequent to the heist cum murder, Kanagaraj died in a road accident on Salem-Athur highway in a mysterious way. Similarly, the wife and daughter of Sayan died in another accident near Palakkad in Kerala. However, he survived in the mishap.

An employee of the estate-Dinesh Kumar-was found dead at his house in Kotagiri.

The investigation into the incidents was progressing on a snail’s pace when AIADMK was in power. After change of regime in 2021, the government expedited the probe. Yet, no significant improvements seem to have been made so far. Currently, the police are holding a further investigation into the grave crime.