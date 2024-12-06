Lucky escape for pipeline worker trapped in trench in Tamil Nadu's Srirangam

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old contract worker, part of a city corporation team, engaged in plugging leakage in a water supply line in Srirangam was trapped in a 15-foot-deep trench for about three hours on Thursday after a portion of the road at the worksite gave away. While the worker escaped with minor injuries, the corporation mayor has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Around 1 pm on Thursday, the workers were removing soil around the damaged pipeline on Panjakkarai Road near Yatri Nivas when a portion of the road caved in.

P Selvam, a resident of Periya Milagupparai, came under the soil and got trapped 15 feet below. Fire and rescue services personnel commenced rescue with the help of an earthmover. They also erected a scaffolding to prevent further soil erosion. The personnel assisted by locals soon cleared the soil covering Selvam’s head following which he was provided with water and a helmet. After removing more soil, Selvam’s co-worker climbed down and went under the pipeline to spot Selvam’s legs.

As his legs were stuck underneath the pipeline, the rescuers engaged in manual digging of the earth with shovels for over an hour and a half. By 3.45 pm, Selvam was lifted out with safety belts. He was taken to the MGMGH and treated for his minor injuries.

Sathish Kumar, a resident who engaged in the rescue, said the manual digging took time over concerns in safely freeing Selvam’s legs. “We consoled him,” he added.

Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, “The corporation will conduct an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken accordingly. We had already directed for necessary safety measures at all worksites. If we discover any lapses, stern action will be taken.”