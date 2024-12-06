Madras HC seeks states reply on plea for amenities in tribal Kodai villages

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a counter affidavit on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking basic facilities and accessibility to four tribal villages in Kodaikanal.

The petition, filed by G Thirumurugan, state secretary of Tamilar Katchi, referred to a news report published in TNIE on August 20, titled "Rain hits access to hospital, tribal woman from Kodaikanal dies after being carried in doli for 7 km".

The petitioner stated that the 45-year-old tribal woman, Mariyammal from Chinnur village, was suffering from fever and could not be taken to the hospital due to the increased water level in Kuppamparai River. She was later carried on a doli from Vellagavi to Chinniyampalayam for 7 km due to the non-availability of a road, the petitioner pointed out, adding that Mariyammal died without responding to treatment. He urged the court to direct the authorities to establish a 'health sub-centre' and 'mobile outreach service' in Vellagavi panchayat, Chinnur village, Periyur village and Chinnur Colony and appoint a sufficient number of teachers in the Panchayat Union Primary School in Chinnur.

He also highlighted the lack of several other basic facilities like toilets, street lights, cremation grounds and other facilities in the said villages.

A bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete directed the authorities to file a counter and posted the matter along with a similar case previously heard by the court.