‘Set up special court in all districts as per SC/ST rules’: NCSC

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes asked the chief secretary to the state government to set up special courts in all districts as per the SC/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 2016.

National Commission for SC/ST Director S Ravivarman had sent a letter to the chief secretary on December 4, and said that a petition was received by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from one S Karuppiah.

According to the petition, as per an RTI reply, 7,234 SC/ST cases were pending in courts for trial in the state.

The commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338.

Karuppiah further requested the chief secretary to submit facts and information on the action taken on the allegations to the undersigned within 15 days of receipt of this notice by post, in person or by any other means of communication.

In case the commission does not receive reply within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it under Article 338 and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission.