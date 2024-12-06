Tamil Nadu's negligence caused more damage: Ramadoss

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss accused the state of failing in its efforts to prevent the damages caused by rain and floods during the recent cyclone. Speaking to reporters in Thailapuram on Thursday, he expressed condolences to the families of over 20 people who lost their lives in the disaster.

"More than natural calamity, it is the government's negligence that has caused greater damage. If the state had acted promptly, such tragedies and losses could have been prevented," he said.

Ramadoss pointed out that the Sathanur dam, which has a capacity of 119 feet, was almost full at 117.55 feet on November 29. Despite warnings from the Central Water Commission to gradually release water, the government failed to act, he said. "Releasing 1.68 lakh cusecs suddenly from the dam caused massive destruction," he said, further criticising the state for failing to provide immediate relief, such as food and drinking water, to the affected people.

Ramadoss announced that the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association's state conference would be held on December 21 in Tiruvannamalai, highlighting demands to the state government, such as to increase crop procurement prices and establish special economic zones for value addition to agricultural products. He welcomed the recommendations of the Supreme Court committee on farmers' welfare to waive off loans.

Ramadoss demanded the immediate release of pending dearness allowance hikes for TNSTC retirees, benefiting over 80,000 individuals. He urged the state to stop anti-worker policies and implement caste-based census recommendations of the Supreme Court and High Court. "The state must act on its own without waiting for the centre," he said. He also called for the withdrawal of the 18% GST levied on rent for commercial establishments.

On the collapse of a Rs 16-crore high-level bridge near Arakampallipattu just three months after its inauguration, he said, “The government’s claims that the collapse was due to floods is unacceptable. The real reason is substandard construction.”