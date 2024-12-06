Two women teachers accused of insulting Islam in Palani, education dept initiates inquiry

DINDIGUL: A group of Muslim students accused two women teachers of making derogatory remarks against their religion and also passing statements laced with sexual innuendos at a government higher secondary school in Palani. Upset with their teachers’ behaviour, the students have refused to attend classes for a few days. Meanwhile, the district education department launched an inquiry, to be headed by the district education officer.

A parent of one of the girls told TNIE, “My 14-year-old daughter is a Class 10 student at the school in Palani town, and many students of various religions also study at the school.

She and three other girls from the Muslim community formed a group and shared their notes for studying. However, the English teachers taunted them. Last week, they went on to pass derogatory remarks against our religion and also made remarks laced with sexual innuendos. Shocked by this, the girls informed their parents.”

Another parent said, “The girls are mentally and emotionally disturbed by the teachers’ remarks. We are also very upset as the teachers have made statements related to Islam and Pakistan, among others. They asked the girls, ‘Why are you people getting money from Pakistan and disturbing us?’ They also said, ‘Are you four young girls intending to marry one man and share a room with him’? My daughter is refusing to go to school after these incidents. Only after much persuasion, she went back to school.”

The parents of all affected students gave a written complaint to the district education department on November 28. Yet, they alleged that no action was taken.

A top official from the education department (Dindigul) said, “We have taken the matter seriously and such things cannot be tolerated. We received a complaint letter yesterday and we have ordered an inquiry, which will be headed by District Education Officer K Parimala.

She will speak to all the female students separately and the teachers. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken against the teachers.”