Woman arrested after ordering pet dog to attack loan collection agent in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly ordered her pet dog to bite a collection agent from a private finance firm who visited her home to collect overdue payments for car loan.

The agent suffered multiple bite injuries on his legs and abdomen and is receiving treatment at a private hospital, said police.

The woman was identified as Dharsana alias Priya, who lives with her husband Manikandan on Sixth Cross Street in Maha Ganapathy Nagar at Vellalore. Police said Dharsana had earlier been arrested in two cheating cases and is out on bail.

In 2020, the couple purchased a SUV after taking loan from a private finance company. They paid EMI for a few months, and have 20 payments pending.

Staff from an outsourcing firm responsible for collecting monthly payments from borrowers on behalf of the finance firm, were not able to make the couple pay even after several visits to their visits.

On Wednesday, collection agent Jagadeesh, along with his colleague Suresh, and area manager of the finance firm Saravanan, went to Dharsana’s residence with the intention of either collecting the payments or seizing the car.

They asked the couple to settle the dues and complete RTO registration to the car. However, the couple did not respond. Dharsana’s husband Manikandan, allegedly tried to drive away with the car. Noticing it, the three men blocked they way and told the couple to cooperate with their legal action, police said.

Dharsana allegedly commanded her pet - a German Shepherd - to chase away the three away and bite them. While the other two staff managed to flee, Jagadeesh was caught by the dog and bitten severely.

Dharsana allegedly did not intervene and stop her dog. Jagadeesh sustained bite injuries at ten places on his legs and abdomen. He was rescued by locals and admitted him to a nearby private hospital.

Based on Jagadeesh’s complaint, Podanur police registered a case against Dharshana under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 118 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation) of BNS Act and arrested her. She was remanded to prison on Wednesday night.

Police sources said the dog has been vaccinated and remains in the house. Police plan to report the incident to the city municipal corporation officials and they may take action.